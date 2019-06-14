Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) today quashed the rumours of taking help from Prashant Kishor’s Indian-Political Action Committee (IPAC) to revive the fortunes of the party.

Lanka Dinakar of TDP said that the party introspected the recent defeat in the Lok Sabha Polls but they have not taken any decision to take help from Prashant Kishor’s IPAC and they strongly condemn such propaganda.

Lanka Dinakar, TDP: N Chandrababu Naidu introspected recent defeat in State Assembly & LS polls, meanwhile there are rumors & propaganda that TDP is going to use the services of Prashant Kishor’s IPAC but we haven’t taken any such decision. We strongly condemn this propaganda. pic.twitter.com/dvfFXrYUhS — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the poll strategist Prashant Kishor, and the two are understood to have agreed that I-PAC will now provide professional assistance to the Trinamool Congress.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to clear the air after their meeting.

“He’ll tell about it himself tomorrow (June 9) at National Executive meeting. He joined our party last year; he is associated with election strategy organisation too and whomsoever he works for under it has nothing to do with our party,” said Nitish.

Kishor’s organisation I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) came into limelight in 2014 when it handled the campaign of Narendra Modi.

A year later, Kishor worked as a poll strategist for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress, before moving his base to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where he was actively engaged with the campaign of the Congress.