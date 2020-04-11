New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday passed an unanimous resolution urging Chief Justice of India SA Bobde as well as other sitting judges to cancel the summer vacation this year in order to compensate for the time lost due to the Court’s restricted functioning in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb the Coronavirus menace. Also Read - SC Asks Centre, J&K to Reply on Plea for Restoration of 4G Services Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Further, the SCBA proposed that until "further working of open courts can resume, the temporary video-conferencing facilities be immediately improved by adoption of live-streaming of court proceedings as mandated in SwapnilTripathi VS. Supreme Court of India, (2018), and by replacement of the existing VIDYO conferencing platform by a modern and efficient multi-user platform…"

The apex court has limited its functioning to hear only extremely urgent matters through video conferencing during the lockdown period since March 25.

On April 6, the top Court said that courts, at all levels, must respond to the call of social distancing and ensure that court premises do not contribute to the spread of coronavirus, while passing a slew of directions for all courts in the country extensively using video-conferencing as a medium to conduct hearings.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and L. Nageswara Rao, exercised its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to direct all the High Courts to frame a mechanism for hearing through video conferencing.