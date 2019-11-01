New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that there will be no surge pricing by cabs plying in the national capital, when the Odd-Even scheme will be carried out from November 4-15. Notably, under the scheme, exempted vehicles having odd and even last digits of their registration numbers will ply on alternate days.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kejriwal also hit out at “some opposition leaders”, saying they are inciting children on social media to burst more crackers terming the incident “unfortunate”.

“I went to a school today and when I asked, only 15-20% children said they burst crackers. It is extremely unfortunate that on social media some opposition leaders were inciting children to burst more crackers,” Kejriwal said.

Further, he went on to show pictures of Delhi’s sky, one captured on September 30 and another, taken recently. He asked, “So what changed in 1 month except for stubble burning.”

