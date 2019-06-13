New Delhi: The families of all 13 Indian Air Force personnel onboard the AN32 aircraft that went missing on June 3, were informed on Thursday that no survivor could be traced from its crash site near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF, Indian Army and other security forces’ teams pressed into action to search and rescue today declared that no one survived the crash.

Following air-warriors lost their life in the tragic #An32 crash – W/C GM Charles, S/L H Vinod, F/L R Thapa, F/L A Tanwar, F/L S Mohanty, F/L MK Garg, WO KK Mishra, Sgt Anoop Kumar, Cpl Sherin, LAC SK Singh, LAC Pankaj, NC(E) Putali & NC(E) Rajesh Kumar. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019

In the search of survivors, a team comprising of personnel from IAF, Army, and civil mountaineers were airlifted on Wednesday to a location close to the crash site, after the wreckage of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft was found.

IAF on Tuesday had said that the Mi-17 helicopters spotted the wreckage 16 km north of Lipo, North East of Tato, at an approximate elevation of 12000 ft.

“Efforts are now continuing to establish the status of occupants and establish survivors. Further details will be communicated as the recovery actions progress,” read the Media Co-ordination Centre of IAF.

Last Monday, the Russian-made aircraft had taken off from Jorhat at 12.27 PM for the Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground. Its last contact with the ground control was at 1 PM.