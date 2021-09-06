Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has cleared the air and put an end to speculations suggesting Suvendu Adhikari contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur Assembly by-elections. Rumours surfaced after Adhikari addressed a gathering questioning what would happen if the BJP picked him to defeat Banerjee again.Also Read - West Bengal By-Election 2021: Congress Not to Field Candidate Against Mamata Banerjee

“Who told you (West Bengal CM) to come to Nandigram? Now, if the party asks me to contest (from Bhowanipore), then what will happen? I defeated her (CM) by 1956 votes,” he had said at a gathering in Nadia on Sunday. Adhikari is the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Bypolls: Mamata Banerjee is TMC Candidate For Bhabanipur By-election, Must Win to Retain CM Post

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has pitched CM Mamata Banerjee to contest the by-poll from the Bhabanipur constituency which is scheduled for September 30. Also Read - BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Summoned in Connection With Bodyguard's Death

Meanwhile, Dilip Ghosh said that that the party is yet to decide who to field against Banerjee in the by-election.

“Someone else will contest. Suvendu Adhikari has already defeated her [Mamata Banerjee]. Why will one person defeat her multiple times? Someone else will,” said the BJP state chief.

Earlier today, BJP co-incharge in West Bengal tweeted that Mamata Banerjee will meet the same fate in Bhabanipur as she did in Nandigram.

Staring at an imminent defeat, Mamata Banerjee abandoned Bhabanipur and fled to Nandigram, only to lose to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. How does she hope to win from Bhabanipur now? She will meet the same fate as Nandigram in this by-poll. It is a contest BJP will enter to win. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 6, 2021

TMC’s campaign in the seat in south Kolkata is already underway with the Election Commission announcing the bypoll following a request from the state government to avoid a constitutional crisis. Banerjee, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain her chief minister’s post.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.