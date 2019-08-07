New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is reported to be facing troubles finding takers for its 1BHK flats in Narela.

According to reports, more than 39 per cent of the flats, all 1bhk, have been surrendered by the allottees in this year alone.

After the draw of lots concluded on July 23, a total of 8,438 flats were allotted but till August 6, nearly 3,000 flats were surrendered by the allottees.

This is not the first time that a housing scheme run by DDA has witnessed people giving up their draws.

Under the 2017 housing scheme, some 4,000 flats were surrendered, mostly in Narela.

DDA’s latest housing scheme is also reported to have received a lukewarm response. With 18,000 flats up for grabs, lots were drawn only for 8,438 flats.

The 2019 housing scheme with 17,922 flats on offer was launched on March 25 and continued till June 10. The authorities received some 45,012 applications but the majority were for 3BHK and 2BHK flats.

As many as 7700 flats were offered for the economically weaker section but merely 1,500 applications were received for these flats.

A Times of India report quoted a DDA official, “There are not many takers for these flats in Narela due to its location. It is far away from the city and there is also an acute shortage of public transport in this area.”