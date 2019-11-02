New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has rubbished all reports which claimed that he held talks with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray over the ongoing power tussle between the two allies (Sena and BJP) in Maharashtra. Speaking to a leading news channel, Pawar clarified that he had not spoken with Sena chief over government formation in the state.

Furthermore, he also asked the parties to stop ‘childish games’ and form the government soon. ” I am worried that if a stable government is not in place before the Ayodhya verdict on November 9, it will not be in the interest of peace in the society”, Pawar told CNN-News18.

Meanwhile, the NCP leader also predicted that the tussle of government formation will be resolved in less than 10 days, when the BJP and the Sena will come together to form the government. Furthermore, he speculated that the ruling BJP may have to bend before Sena and implement the 50:50 formula if it wants the tussle to be end.

Ever since the results of Mahrashtra Vidhan Sabha polls have been announced, the Sena and BJP are engaged in a massive tug-of-war over implementation of 50:50 formula, under which both the allies have the Chief Minister’s post for two and a half years each. Notably,the Sena and BJP together crossed the majority mark of 145 on October 24, when the poll results were announced. While the BJP won 104 seats, its ally Sena won 56.