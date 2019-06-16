Srinagar: Kashmiri separatists on Sunday asserted that there was no real threat to the pilgrims and tourists visiting the state for the revered Amarnath yatra, which commences on July 1, and they should not pay any heed to ‘false propaganda’.

On July 10, 2017, Eight Hindu pilgrims were killed in a terror attack on their way from Amarnath Temple.

In 2001 as well, the Amarnath yatra was targeted when terrorists had struck in the Sheshnag area close to the holy cave of Amarnath, killing 13 people.

The separatist leaders under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik, said that a few media channels were running a smear campaign and propaganda about the threat to the Amarnath Yatra and pilgrims in the Valley.

“Kashmiri people have never compromised on their tradition of hospitality, even in the toughest and trying times, and always played a friendly host, whether to a tourist or an Amarnath pilgrim who came to Kashmir,” the separatists said in a statement.

They also said that the people of Valley will continue to retain and nourish the tradition of brotherhood and communal amity.

“There is no threat to Amarnath Yatris from Kashmiris as reported by some mischievous media outlets from their cozy studios in New Delhi and these pilgrims are very much safe in the Valley,” it said.

The separatists said the tourists and pilgrims visiting Kashmir can tell the ground reality and expose the sections of media who have adopted a “jingoistic approach” vis-a-vis Kashmir.

(With PTI Inputs)