New Delhi: India and China do not pose any threat to each other. Instead, a deeper understanding between the two countries will help developing countries to fight global challenges like unilateralism, protectionism and trade bullying, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said a day ahead of the second informal meeting between Indian PM Narendra Modi and Chinese PM Xi Jinping in Chennai. The comments are significant as domestic politics was hotting up over Xi Jinping’s recent comment on Kashmir that China was watching the Kashmir situation and would support Pakistan in issues related to its core interests. Congress said the party in the Centre should counter by saying it’s also watching the situation in Hong Kong.

Stepping aside from the debate, Sun said, “We believe that the summit will take bilateral relations to a higher level and have a major and positive impact on regional and world peace, stability and development.”

Xi will arrive in Chennai on Friday on a nearly 24-hour visit to hold talks with Modi in an informal setting amid growing unease in ties between the two countries over Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the issue during talks with the Chinese leader in Beijing on Wednesday.

“The two countries pose no threat but offer development opportunities to each other. The cooperation between China and India will not only contribute to each other’s development but also advance the process of world multi-polarisation and economic globalisation and safeguard the common interests of developing countries,” Sun said.

The Chinese envoy said the two leaders will also have in-depth discussions on the international situation and overall, long-term and strategic issues concerning the development of ties between China and India.

“A new set of consensus is expected, including a shared vision for the transformation of the international system, the common responsibility and role of China and India in regional affairs, and guiding principles on the development direction of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields,” Sun said.

