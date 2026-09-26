‘No time to answer serious questions’: Congress takes dig at PM Modi over ‘bhajan clubbing’; BJP counters back

Responding to Priyank Kharge's comment on PM Modi, the BJP accused the Congress leader of mocking and insulting India's heritage of "bhajan" and "bhakti".

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Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his participation in a ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ event in Delhi. Kharge questioned Modi’s participation in the event and said the Prime Minister had time to attend a bhajan programme but was not responding to questions related to the Election Commission. In a post on X, Kharge alleged that Modi had been avoiding difficult questions for 13 years. He said celebrations received the Prime Minister’s presence, while issues related to accountability did not.

“PM @narendramodi has time for ‘Bhajan Clubbing’, but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission,” he posted on X.

PM @narendramodi has time for “Bhajan Clubbing”, but no time to answer serious questions about the clubbing of democracy through the Election Commission. For 13 years, there has been a familiar pattern: when difficult questions confront the government, the Prime Minister is… https://t.co/eAHAu158dx — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 26, 2026

The BJP hit back, accusing Kharge of disrespecting India’s cultural traditions. The party responded by accusing Kharge of mocking the traditions of bhajan and bhakti. BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan also asked Kharge to question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the party’s election performance.

“Congress once again mocks and insults Bharat’s remarkable civilisational heritage of Bhajan and Bhakti. What better can you expect of Junior Kharge who is only conversant with singing praises of the self-serving Congress first family,” BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan posted in reply to Priyank Kharge.

Congress once again mocks and insults Bharat’s remarkable civilisational heritage of Bhajan and Bhakti. What better can you except of Junior Kharge who is only conversant with singing praises of the self-serving Congress first family. Does Junior Kharge have even an iota of… pic.twitter.com/wMospGmLwY — C.R.Kesavan (@crkesavan) September 26, 2026

Modi attended the event at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Park on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The Prime Minister was seen sitting among the audience, clapping along with the devotional songs and playing a small percussion instrument. He later described the event as “Spectacular” in a post on X.

Bhajan Clubbing in Delhi. Spectacular! pic.twitter.com/BujBa4lzk7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2026

What is ‘Bhajan clubbing’?

‘Bhajan Clubbing’ is a newer format in which traditional devotional music is presented in a concert-style setting, attracting large groups, particularly young people. Modi had also spoken about the trend during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme earlier this year, describing it as a mix of devotion, culture, spirituality and modernity that has found popularity among Gen Z.