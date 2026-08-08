‘No to Delimitation’: Major decision in Tamil Nadu after meeting between CM Vijay and MPs

The Tamil Nadu government will pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to formally register its objection against any move to initiate the delimitation process in the state. Following a meeting between MPs from various parties and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, the leaders decided to collectively say 'no' to any delimitation.

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(Tamilnadu Assembly/ANI Video Grab)

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay’s stance regarding delimitation in Tamil Nadu has become clear. The Tamil Nadu government will pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to formally register its objection against any move to initiate the delimitation process in the state. Following a meeting between MPs from various parties and Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, the leaders decided to collectively say ‘no’ to any delimitation. The reason cited is that the state cannot afford a change in the number of seats for elected representatives for at least another 40–50 years.

What the Leaders Said After the Meeting

After the meeting, Congress MP Jothimani stated that they would not support delimitation. She remarked that Chief Minister Vijay took an excellent step by convening this all-party meeting. She added that if delimitation were implemented, democracy would cease to exist in its true sense. The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to protecting the interests and rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. The leaders expressed their desire to maintain the status quo and stated they were not in favor of any changes.

Participation of MPs

MPs from the ruling party and the TVK alliance attended the meeting. These included representatives from the Congress, VCK, MDMK, and IUML. Additionally, other parties such as the CPI and CPI(M) participated. In total, 19 MPs took part. Meanwhile, the opposition DMK boycotted the meeting; party MP Kanimozhi questioned Vijay’s priorities and challenged him to take action against Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project.

What CM Vijay Said

Vijay remarked that it was unfortunate that a party which had held power in Tamil Nadu six times—and whose founding leaders had made sacrifices for the state’s interests—did not participate in the meeting. All leaders present at the meeting shared their views; among the 11 Congress MPs, four were given the opportunity to speak. One suggestion was that the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly should pass a resolution opposing any delimitation exercise. Subsequently, the Congress raised the point that the public needs to know why the Tamil Nadu government opposes increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats for the state, as well as the specific details of the bill.

Vijay spoke for about six minutes at the conclusion of the meeting. It was decided that the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu would seek to impose a permanent freeze on the number of Lok Sabha seats—maintaining the current count of 543 nationally and 39 for Tamil Nadu.