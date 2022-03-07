Guwahati: As part of its initiatives under ‘Ease of Doing Business’, the Assam Government on Monday announced that trade licences will no longer be required for operating commercial institutes, barring some categories. Following the meeting of the Assam Cabinet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed media persons that several important issues pertaining to repealing of obsolete laws, revision of land premium rates, ensuring the safety of workers, empowering law enforcers and transparency in Guwahati Municipal Corporation polls were discussed.Also Read - More Women Voters Than Men in Assembly Polls 2022: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra

No Trade Licence Required for These Sectors

Commercial institute Except brick kilns Liquor shop Hospitals Schools Other industries with heavy pollution

At today’s #AssamCabinet, we took several important decisions pertaining to repealing of obsolete laws, revision of land premium rates, ease of doing business, ensuring safety of workers, empowering law enforcers, raising loan from NABARD, transparency in GMC polls, etc. pic.twitter.com/ZRNK7pSR9H — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 7, 2022

As per the cabinet note shared by Sarma on Twitter, the government has also decided to augment the corpus of contingency fund to Rs 2,000 crore from the existing Rs 200 crore to meet exigencies like natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic and other such events.

Further, the cabinet has decided to abolish the concept of revenue towns, and all such places will now be treated as rural areas for the purpose of land revenue. “Except the district headquarters and a few other important towns, the periphery of all other towns will be treated as a rural area and land premium, etc, will be fixed as per notified rates of rural area,” the note said.

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for replacing paper ballots with EVMs, and gave the green signal to a proposal to raise Rs 142 crore from NABARD for the continuation of projects under various state government departments.

