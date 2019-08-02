New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma will not be amused by this news at all. Following his allegations that mosques were being built illegally in Delhi, the state government had formed a fact-finding committee a month ago.

The committee of the Delhi Minorities Commission is out with its report and it turns out that Verma’s allegations were false. Releasing its report in the national capital on Thursday, the commission said, “He (Verma) also gave a report to Delhi L-G about 54 such mosques. Those reports were found to be false by the fact-finding committee.”

The fact-finding committee also added, “We have given eight recommendations to the Commission. One of them is to start legal proceedings and lodge an FIR against BJP MP Parvesh Verma for spreading rumours against a particular community and trying to disturb peace and harmony in Delhi.”

In his letter to the L-G, Verma had said, “Temples and gurudwaras are being built on DDA allotted lands. Who gives permission for mosques and cemeteries to be built on government land? Cemeteries are being built in Vipin Garden in Uttam Nagar. Who is giving them protection?”

“I have told the L-G to form a committee, this should be investigated and people should get to know the truth that more than 90% of the mosques are built on government land and 100% temples and gurudwaras are built on DDA allotted land. Why this discrimination?”

Delhi, being the national capital, is particularly cautious about such allegations. Only last month, there was a clash in Hauz Qazi, Chandni Chowk between members of two communities.

Nine people were arrested, including four juveniles, in the incident where a temple was vandalised. A viral video had surfaced on the internet where a man was seen being beaten up by some people, suspected to be drunk, following a clash between two groups over a parking issue. Communal tension exploded after the quarrel led some people to vandalise the temple in the area.

Following the rage over the incident, Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan had visited Hauz Qazi area to take stock of the situation.