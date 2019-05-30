New Delhi: The Congress party in thick of rumours flying over its ongoing crisis has imposed a media gag on its leaders, according to a tweet posted by senior party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The party’s communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala urged media channels and editors to not place Congress representatives on their shows. “The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” he said in a tweet.

.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 30, 2019

This development also comes in tow of the troubled waters that the Congress party seems to be rowing in with its chief Rahul Gandhi continuing to be insistent on quitting from the party post in view of the party’s rout in 2019 General Election. The Grand Old Party managed to amass only 52 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, marginally improving its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

A day after the Lok Sabha results, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also said that no channel should invite any of its leaders for debates.