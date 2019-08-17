Srinagar: Hours after landline services in large parts of Srinagar were restored on Saturday morning, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary confirmed that no untoward incident was reported in the first half of the day, adding that, if this prevails then they would be encouraged to lift restrictions further.

“There has been no untoward incident reported so far. Public transport has started plying & we are getting encouraging reports of normal movement from a lot of rural areas,” J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal said.

Since morning, relaxations on restrictions have been provided in areas under 35 police stations across the length and breadth of the valley, Kansal asserted.

The official also hoped that by tomorrow evening, barring a few vulnerable areas, all telephone exchanges in the Valley should be made functional. “Landlines and mobiles are already functional in Jammu. We’ve also opened up mobile internet with some functionality in at least 5 districts,” Kansal added.

Kansal also said that schools for primary sections across the Valley would be reopened. Not only this, the government offices will be operational Monday onwards.

“We are looking forward to the opening of schools beginning with primary schools all over. As we mentioned yesterday there will be full functionality of government offices from Monday,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been relaxed in Kishtwar for the entire day.

There has been lockdown in J&K since the Centre revoked Article 370 that pertained to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and decided to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.