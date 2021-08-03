Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that due to lack of vaccines, there will be no vaccination at the government vaccine centers in Mumbai tomorrow. “Dear Mumbaikars, Please note that all BMC and Government vaccination centres will remain closed tomorrow (4 August, 2021) due to a shortage of vaccines,” the civic body said on Twitter.Also Read - Maharashtra TET 2021 Registration Begins at mahatet.in, Check Registration Link and Other Important Details Here

To recall, on July 21, no vaccination sessions were held due to the non-availability of doses. On 20 July, only 58 of the 309 vaccination centres run by the government and civic body functioned. Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown: BMC Revises Covid Guidelines, Allows Shops To Open Operate Till 10 PM; Owners Welcome Decision

Over 48 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

With more than 51.51 lakh Covid vaccines administered on Tuesday, the total vaccination count in India has crossed the 48 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 22 lakh vaccine doses were administered in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to a provisional report by 7 pm. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Nagpur Relaxes Covid Curbs, Shops Allowed to Open till 8pm on Weekdays | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

The ministry said 29,43,889 people in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose and 3,87,076 in this category were given the second dose. Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 people in this category across 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states– Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group. Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

As on day-200 of the vaccination drive (August 3, 2021), a total 51,51,891vaccine doses were given. The ministry said 40,41,132 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 11,10,759 beneficiaries received the second dose.