Gujarat: The Government of Gujarat on Thursday announced that those individuals who are eligible for vaccines and yet have not taken either the first or the second dose of vaccine will not be allowed in Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo, Sabarmati Riverfront from Nov 12, 2021, as reported by news agency ANI.

From Nov 12, all candidates above the age of 18, who are eligible for the vaccine, will neither be allowed in the public service bus, Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service(AMTS) nor the city-based Bus Rapid Transit System.

Moreover, vaccine certificates will be checked before any individual makes entry into the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports complex, city civic centre, and the buildings of the corporation.

For the first time in nearly the last four months, the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 40-mark on Wednesday but no fatality was reported while 36 patients recovered, the state health department said. As of Wednesday(Nov 10, 2021), Ahmedabad city reported 16 new cases, the highest in Gujarat in the day.

Surat and Valsad reported five cases each, Vadodara four, while Junagadh, Morbi, and Rajkot added two infections each. Anand, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Kutch, and Tapi reported one case each. A total of 4.09 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, which raised the number of the total doses administered so far in Gujarat to 7.28 crore.