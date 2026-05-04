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No victory rallies today in West Bengal; CEO issues strict order as BJP nears historic win in assembly elections

No victory rallies today in West Bengal; CEO issues strict order as BJP nears historic win in assembly elections

Assembly Elections 2026: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal bans victory rallies on the result day in the state. Scroll down for details.

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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: As West Bengal undergoes vote counting for the assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state has put a ban on the victory rallies after the results. This move has been made to maintain law and order in the state. The announcement comes at a time when the counting of votes is still underway across the state.

No rallies on the result day in West Bengal

The officials have directed all the district magistrates to make sure that any political party in the state does not organise a victory celebration on Monday, after the vote counting concludes. This decision has been taken for the maintenance of law and order in the state.

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CEO’s statement

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, Manoj Agarwal, announced that no victory rallies will be allowed after the results are out in the state.

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“We have directed all DMs not to allow any victory rallies today. These victory processions will be allowed from tomorrow. We don’t want any post-poll violence and appeal to everyone to stay calm and maintain peace,” he added.

He further emphasised that the state has not recorded any violence, as he stated, “There has been no incident of violence,” as reported by PTI.

Law and order in West Bengal

The decision by the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal has been taken to avoid any violence after the conclusion of polling, so as to ensure a smooth process. The authorities have also mentioned that the situation in the state so far remains peaceful and that no reports of violence have been recorded.

Requirement of permission to conduct victory rallies

The political parties will require permission from the local police stations for arranging victory rallies after the declaration of results.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Election Result Live: BJP heads for landslide victory, saffron party leads in over 180 seats

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

The polling in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, i.e., April 23 and April 29. The voter turnout for Phase 1 in the West Bengal assembly elections was 91.78 per cent, and for Phase 2, it was 91.66 per cent. The vote counting for all 293 assembly constituency seats began at 8 AM on May 4, i.e., Monday and is still underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

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