New Delhi The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the Maharashtra government, accusing the Maha Vikas Aghadi of running a Vasooli government. "A 'khela' is happening in Maharashtra too. I just saw the Maharashtra ATS press conference, where only a statement was was made and no questions were taken…What's happening in Maharashtra is not 'vikas' it is 'vasooli'," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.