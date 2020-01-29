New Delhi: Two days after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to European Parliament over the draft resolutions on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), sources at the government on Wednesday night confirmed that there will be no voting on the said resolution over CAA at the EU Parliament on Thursday.

“There will be no voting on the European Union resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. Friends of India prevailed over the Friends of Pakistan in the European Parliament today,” sources at the government told a news agency.

Sources further stated that the CAA is a matter internal to India and has been adopted through a due process through democratic means. “We expect that our perspectives in this matter will be understood by all objective and fair-minded Members of the European Parliament,” sources added.

The development comes after reports surfaced that the members of the European Parliament were set to debate the resolutions against the citizenship law on Thursday at the EU Parliament.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in a letter to the European Parliament described the move to adopt resolution ‘inappropriate’ and said one legislature should not pass judgment on another legislature.

“It is not aimed at taking away citizenship from anybody, instead, the legislation was passed after “due deliberation by both the Houses of the Indian Parliament,” the letter to the EU Parliament read.

Birla in the letter had mentioned that as members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, all should respect the sovereign processes of fellow legislatures, especially in democracies.

“It is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgment on another, a practice that can surely be misused by vested interests. I would urge you to consider the proposed resolution in this light, confident that none of us wants to set an unhealthy precedent,” the letter stated.

The development comes after 154 members of the European Parliament on January 22 drafted a five-page resolution, describing the CAA as discriminatory and dangerously divisive.

The draft resolution called the CAA explicitly discriminatory in nature as it excludes Muslims from having access to the same provisions as other religious groups.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated that there was no scope for outside interference in India’s internal matters and the country was capable of addressing its concerns on its own.

Meanwhile, France stated that the CAA formulated by India is an internal political matter of the country.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the Central government of internationalising the issue of CAA. “The fact that the EU is debating the CAA shows that this government has internationalised the issue of citizenship law,” he said.