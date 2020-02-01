New Delhi: There was no relief to residents of certain areas in Mumbai as water supply, which was snapped on Thursday after the main pipeline got damaged during Metro work on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), could not be restored a day later as well.

The residents of Bandra, Vile Parle, Andheri and Santacruz-the city’s western suburbs-suffered the most due to the pipeline damage. Speaking to media, Bandra corporator Asif Zakaria said that there were several complaints from his ward, as well as from parts of Santacruz and Vile Parle, where, he said, the problem was particularly acute.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the financial capital’s civic agency, said that even though efforts were on at war footing to restore water supply, it may still take another 24 hours for the same to be restored. In order to alleviate the citizens’ problems, the civic body said, potable water would be provided free of cost at tanker-filling points at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra (West), Vakola Gamdevi Tunnel in Santacruz (East) and Liberty Garden in Malad (West).

The body also released helpline numbers for tanker-filling at Bandra (West) and Santacruz (East) are 9930260907 and 9930260532 respectively.

The water supply will remain affected for the weekend as well.