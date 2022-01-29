New Delhi: The weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in Delhi were lifted while restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres were allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving COVID situation.Also Read - India's Largest EV Charging Station Set Up on Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram. Details Here

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in its announcement of the COVID restrictions in the city, also decided on capping the number of people who can attend wedding festivals in the national capital to 200. The DDMA also directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing.

Check full list of restrictions:

No more weekend curfew in the capital city

The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will remain in place in the capital city.

The bars and restaurants can now operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm.

All market complexes, shops, malls and establishments that deal with non-essentials are allowed to open till between 10 am to 8 pm. The DDMA has lifted odd-even rule for the shops.

Cinema hall, theaters can also reopen with 50 percent capacity.

The DDMA has capped the number of people who can attend wedding festivals in the national capital to 200.

Delhi Metro services

Delhi Metro services on weekends resumed as per regular timetable from Saturday in view of the ease in restrictions due to improvement in Covid situation in the city, officials said. Weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from January 8 onwards, following which services had been curtailed. “In view of the latest guidelines issued by the government for the containment of COVID-19 in Delhi, metro services on weekends (Saturday/Sunday) will be again resumed as per routine weekend time table on all lines starting tomorrow i.e, 29th January 2022,” the DMRC said in a statement on Tuesday.

However, minor change in services will be there on Yellow Line, as announced earlier owing to Beating Retreat Ceremony on Saturday.

On January 29, on the occasion of Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 pm to 6:30 pm, the DMRC had earlier said.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at Central Secretariat metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 pm, it added.

The guidelines for travel with 100 per cent seating capacity, with no provision for standing still remains in place. In view of the same, entry at stations will continue to remain regulated as per the ground situation to ensure compliance to Covid guidelines, the DMRC said.