New Delhi: As central and state government employees are gradually returning to work maintaining social distancing and the mandated workforce of 33%, several news reports and WhatsApp forwards are claiming that the working hours for central government employees have been stretched. They now will have to work from 9 AM to 7 PM. But PIB fact check has busted it as fake news and clarified that no such circular has been issued. Neither there is any plan to do so, it said.

A few days ago, a report had claimed that the government was planning to cut allowances like LTA, leave encashment, medical etc of central government employees. The Centre had denied having any such plan. “There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders, has either been considered or under contemplation at present. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms,” the Finance Ministry had said.