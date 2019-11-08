New Delhi: A fake compilation of communication rules is doing the rounds on social media ahead of Ayodhya verdict to be pronounced on Saturday. The entire country has been put under an unprecedented security blanket. Social media activities are also being monitored. But the WhatsApp message alerting everyone that all calls will be recorded is reportedly fake.

According to the fake message all calls will be recorded, all call recordings will be saved, all social media platforms will be scrutinised, all electronic devices will be connected to the ministry. The message also alerts everyone to not post anything objectionable or inciting on social media. While the last thing is really recommended, the call recording part is fake, Ayodhya Police has claimed.

In fact, these are exactly those messages spreading which will invite trouble, said police.

“Social media platforms will also be monitored & we advise that such platforms should be used with discretion. Users should restrain from spreading any unverified post. Sufficient police forces are being mobilized,” Delhi Police tweeted.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its much-awaited verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Saturday at 10.30 am.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute — the second-longest proceedings in its history.