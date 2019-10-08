New Delhi: Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 was on Tuesday jointly awarded to Canadian-American James Peebles ‘for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology’, and to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz ‘for discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star’.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” pic.twitter.com/BwwMTwtRFv — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2019

Speaking at a press conference, Laureate James Peebles said, “My advice to young people entering science: you should do it for the love of science … You should enter science because you are fascinated by it.”

The Nobel Prize is a set of esteemed prizes that were instituted by the Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in his last will and testament in 1895. These are a set of annual international awards which are given in Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine and Peace by Swedish and Norwegian institutions. These awards were first awarded in 1901.

More details are awaited.