New Delhi: Minutes after JNU student Sharjeel Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad by Delhi Police, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said carrying out protests at different locations is one thing, but nobody can talk about country’s disintegration. He said this in a reference to Imam’s arrest by police for his provocative statement on Assam at Shaheen Bagh. “Police must have acted according to the law for wrongdoing,” the Bihar Chief Minister said.

Further talking about Sharjeel Imam, Nitish Kumar stated that nobody should do anything that is not in the interest of the nation. “Nobody should do anything that is not in the interest of the nation. The accusations and the arrest, the court will decide on the matter,” he added.

The statement from the Bihar Chief Minister comes after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Sharjeel Imam, who was already booked in a sedition case, from Jehanabad area in Bihar.

“We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad,” Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch, told PTI.

Prior to his arrest, Delhi Police had already deployed five teams to locate Imam. As per updates, raids were conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi to find his whereabouts.

On Monday, the JNU had summoned him to appear on February 3 to explain his position on the alleged provocative speech.

For his provocative speech at Shaheen Bagh, Imam was slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He came to limelight after a series of videos of him went viral on social media in which he was heard saying: “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for 1-2 months we can do this.”

He had also said, “It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us.”