New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday noted that 'no section of the country said that the National Education Policy (NEP) has bias' as he delivered his speech at the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy'.

Addressing the conclave via videoconferencing, the Prime Minister noted that the NEP 2020, which was announced last week, was approved after extensive discussions over three-four years and deliberations over lakhs of suggestions, adding that the entire nation was discussing the policy today.

"People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and reviewing the policy. It's a healthy debate. The more it is done, the more it will be beneficial to the education system of the country", he further said.

PM Modi then said, “After the National Education Policy came, no section of the country said that the Policy has any bias. It is a matter of happiness”.

However, this remark assumes significance in light of resentment in southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, over the provision of three-language formula in the NEP. The formula says that all students in schools will have to learn three languages, of which at least two should be native to India. English, however, won’t count as ‘native’ language.

This has led to allegations by political parties in the state, which has a history of anti-Hindi agitations, that the Centre wants to ‘impose’ Hindi and Sanskrit there. The ruling AIADMK, which is an ally of the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, has categorically refused to implement the three-language formula, saying that only Tamil and English will be taught in schools.

The Centre, however, has clarified that it has no intentions of ‘imposing’ any language on any state.

Further, in his address, PM Modi also noted that were no major changes in the education system in past few years, adding that this caused the society to encourage herd mentality, instead of curiosity and imagination.

“How can youth develop critical and innovative ability if there’s no passion in our education, no purpose of education?”, he asked.

“Changing times has given rise to a new global system. A new global standard is rising. It was essential that India changed its education system as per this”, the Prime Minister said.