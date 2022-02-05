Amritsar: Taking a veiled dig at his opponents, both within the party, as well as in Opposition, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday reminded everyone that “Chief Minister will be elected if 60 MLAs (of the party) win” the election. Addressing a press conference here, Sidhu made a case for himself as the best choice for the Chief Ministerial candidate and reiterated ‘his Punjab Model’ that he claimed will change the life of the state’s citizens.Also Read - UP Election: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Pilot in Congress' Star Campaigners List For 3rd Phase, Babbar Left Out

Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store?…My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth &people of the state: Navjot Singh Sidhu pic.twitter.com/sp2D1QiOis — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Accusing rivals of deviating from politics of issues, the Congress leader asked, “Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth and people of the state.”

The statement came at a time when Congress High Command is scheduled to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on Sunday.

Incidentally, on Thursday Sidhu had said that “people at the top want a weak chief minister who can dance to their tunes”. The comment was seen directed at the Congress top leadership. Sidhu and Channi are locked in a tense battle to become the “CM candidate” ahead of the Punjab Assembly election 2022.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.