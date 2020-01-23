New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said everyone has the right to protest and express their opinion, but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities in its pretext.

He said this while addressing a rally in Agra in support of the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

During the rally, he said that protesters who were setting fire everywhere till yesterday are now pushing forward their women and children to create unrest.

“Those who were setting fire everywhere till yesterday on the call of SIMI and PFI have now come to realise that their illegal properties will be seized, so they cowered and now they’ve pushed forward their women and children and are trying to create unrest,” CM Yogi Adityanath said.

He also said that his government will find a solution to this. “Don’t worry! The government and administration will find a solution to this, in their style. Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their point of view but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities in its pretext,” he further added.

On Wednesday, he also said that raising slogans of ‘Azadi’in the name of agitation in the context of CAA amount to sedition. And he added that the state government will take action against them, saying nobody will be allowed to conspire against India from the Indian soil.

He was saying this while addressing a rally in favour of the CAA. “If anyone will raise slogans of Azadi in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can’t be accepted. People can’t be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil”.

“Now they have pushed women, members of their family, to sit in protest at every crossroads. This is a big crime as the male members are sitting inside their houses, sleeping in the blankets while women are made to sit at the protest,” he said.

As per the legislation that was passed in the Parliament, the CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.