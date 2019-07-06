New Delhi: Congress’ top Karnataka leader and troubleshooter DK Shivakumar on Saturday hit out at reports that claimed that he tore the resignation letters of some of the MLAs from Karnataka. “Why should I not? Let them file a complaint, if they want to put me behind the bars, I’m ready. I have taken a very big risk,” the minister was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lashed out at the Congress party chief’s troubleshooter by saying, “People are watching the way DK Shivakumar is behaving. He tore resignation letters of some of the MLAs inside the Speaker’s office, who had gone to resign, it is condemnable.”

Karnataka State minister D. K. Shivakumar: Nobody will resign, I had come to meet them(8 Congress& 3 JDS MLAs who had reached Assembly speaker office) pic.twitter.com/cwGVK895jx — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Notably, eleven MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress alliance in Karnataka including eight Congress MLAs and three JD(S) MLA’s submitted their resignation at the Speaker’s office on Saturday.

The crisis of the 13-month-old government’s survival had been brewing ever since the BJP won a landslide in the parliamentary polls in the state. Meanwhile, Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar confirmed the resignations and said “whether the government will fall or survive” would be decided “in the Assembly”.

Earlier this week, another Congress MLA, Anand Singh had submitted his resignation to the Speaker. The JD(S)-Congress coalition’s total strength, including those who have put in their papers, is 118 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37, BSP-1 and Independents-2), besides the Speaker. The BJP has 105 MLAs in the House, where half-way mark is 113.

The Speaker told reporters, “11 of them have submitted resignation letters. I told officials to take the letters and issue acknowledgement…on Tuesday I will go to the office and take further action in accordance with rules.” To questions on the future of the government, Kumar said, “Let’s wait and see, I have nothing to do with it… Whether the government will fall or survive, it will be decided in the Assembly…”

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, the Congress and the JD(U) managed to win just one seat each in the state with 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The BJP had bagged 25 seats and an Independent supported by it won from Mandya.

(With Agency inputs)