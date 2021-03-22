Noida: Police have registered a case in connection with a theft that reportedly took place inside DLF Mall of India, Sector 18 here. If reports are to be believed, Rs 1 lakh was stolen from a purse that was hanging outside a women’s trial room. Also Read - Citizens Worried After Engineer's Car Robbed at Gun Point at Greater Noida's Migsun Roundabout

Officials have stated that the victim had hanged her purse outside the trial room when she went to tried on clothes. However, when the woman came out of the trial room, she claimed Rs 1 lakh was missing from her purse.

An FIR has been registered in this regard in sector 20. Officials are also questioning the staff of the mall. Besides the CCTV footages are also being examined, reported India Today.

The incident comes days after the Noida police arrested seven people, including a security guard of a factory, for theft in Sector 63. 110 packets of branded clothes worth Rs 22 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Reports had claimed that the security guard at the factory used to leak information to the gang about factories in the locality, following which they conduct theft at night.