Noida: At least 35 people in Noida had to spend three days in the COVID-19 ward of a hospital after they were wrongly test of Coronavirus by private labs, NDTV reprted.

The Noida administration has sent notices to these labs. Further, one lab has also been charged in a First Information Report filed by the police, said the report by leading news channel.

These 35 people had complained of mild fever, cough and cold. On advise of their respective doctors, they took Coronaviruus tests. Their results came positive and they were admitted to government isolation facilities.

They were retested for Coronavirus and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology.

However, all the 35 tested negative. They have since been discharged, but are kept under watch.

Meanwhile, a total of 54 people recovered from Covid infection and were discharged from various hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district in the last 24 hours, the state authorities said on Wednesday.

So far, total Covid positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district are 707 out of which 477 people have been cured. So far 10 people have succumbed to the virus

On Wednesday, 17 people were found positive.

The authorities said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district. A total of 664 people were screened and 19 patients of fever and one patient of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) were detected and admitted to hospital, the authorities said.