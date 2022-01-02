Gautam Buddha Nagar: With COVID-19 vaccination drive for those between 15-18 years age group scheduled to begin from Monday, Gautam Buddha Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh has released a list of 27 centers were teenagers can get their jabs. The registration for inoculation of 15-18 years age group began on the CoWIN system on January 1. Those eligible for the first dose can also walk-in to the vaccination centers to get their jabs. The eligible beneficiaries will only be given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination For Children: CoWIN Registration Begins For 15-18 Age Group
List of vaccination Centres in Noida
- APEEJAY School Noida
- Assisi Convent School
- Mahamaya Balika Inter College(MBIC), Sector 44, Noida
- Gautam Budh Nagar Boys Inter College, Greater Noida
- Karl Huber School, Sector 62, Noida
- Pandit Salagram Inter College, Habibpur
- Navjeevan Inter College, Gejha Road, Bhangel, Noida
- St. Joseph’s School, Greater Noida
- KR Mangalam School, Greater Noida
- Samsara-The World Academy, Greater Noida
- Bihari Lal Inter College, Dankaur
- Saraswati Vidyapeeth College, Dankaur
- SD Kanya College, Bilaspur, dankaur,
- Bloom international school, Techzone 7, Roza Jalalpur
- Vedik Kanya Inter College, Dadri
- Mihir Bhoj Inter Vollege, Dadri
- Rana sangram Singh Inter College, Bisahda
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Inter College, Khedi Bhanota
- Public Inter College, Rabupura
- Janta Inter College, Jewar
- Public Inter College, Jahangirpur,
- Digamber Dayal Saraswati Vidhyalay, Dankaur
- Public Health Center (PHC), Bisrakh
- Community Heath CEntre (CHC), Badalpur
- PHC, Jewar
- Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Kasna
- Child PGI, Sector 30, Noida
In view of rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, announced inclusion of 15 to 18 year olds in the national Covid immunisation programme.
PM Modi also announced administration of precautionary third dose for elders in vulnerable categories, and the drive will commence from January 10, 2022.