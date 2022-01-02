Gautam Buddha Nagar: With COVID-19 vaccination drive for those between 15-18 years age group scheduled to begin from Monday, Gautam Buddha Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh has released a list of 27 centers were teenagers can get their jabs. The registration for inoculation of 15-18 years age group began on the CoWIN system on January 1. Those eligible for the first dose can also walk-in to the vaccination centers to get their jabs. The eligible beneficiaries will only be given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination For Children: CoWIN Registration Begins For 15-18 Age Group

List of vaccination Centres in Noida

APEEJAY School Noida Assisi Convent School Mahamaya Balika Inter College(MBIC), Sector 44, Noida Gautam Budh Nagar Boys Inter College, Greater Noida Karl Huber School, Sector 62, Noida Pandit Salagram Inter College, Habibpur Navjeevan Inter College, Gejha Road, Bhangel, Noida St. Joseph’s School, Greater Noida KR Mangalam School, Greater Noida Samsara-The World Academy, Greater Noida Bihari Lal Inter College, Dankaur Saraswati Vidyapeeth College, Dankaur SD Kanya College, Bilaspur, dankaur, Bloom international school, Techzone 7, Roza Jalalpur Vedik Kanya Inter College, Dadri Mihir Bhoj Inter Vollege, Dadri Rana sangram Singh Inter College, Bisahda Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Inter College, Khedi Bhanota Public Inter College, Rabupura Janta Inter College, Jewar Public Inter College, Jahangirpur, Digamber Dayal Saraswati Vidhyalay, Dankaur Public Health Center (PHC), Bisrakh Community Heath CEntre (CHC), Badalpur PHC, Jewar Government Institute of Medical Sciences​ (GIMS), Kasna Child PGI, Sector 30, Noida

In view of rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, announced inclusion of 15 to 18 year olds in the national Covid immunisation programme.

PM Modi also announced administration of precautionary third dose for elders in vulnerable categories, and the drive will commence from January 10, 2022.