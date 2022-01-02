Gautam Buddha Nagar: With COVID-19 vaccination drive for those between 15-18 years age group scheduled to begin from Monday, Gautam Buddha Nagar administration in Uttar Pradesh has released a list of 27 centers were teenagers can get their jabs. The registration for inoculation of 15-18 years age group began on the CoWIN system on January 1. Those eligible for the first dose can also walk-in to the vaccination centers to get their jabs. The eligible beneficiaries will only be given Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccination For Children: CoWIN Registration Begins For 15-18 Age Group

List of vaccination Centres in Noida

  1. APEEJAY School Noida
  2. Assisi Convent School
  3. Mahamaya Balika Inter College(MBIC), Sector 44, Noida
  4.  Gautam Budh Nagar Boys Inter College, Greater Noida
  5. Karl Huber School, Sector 62, Noida
  6. Pandit Salagram Inter College, Habibpur
  7. Navjeevan Inter College, Gejha Road, Bhangel, Noida
  8. St. Joseph’s School, Greater Noida
  9. KR Mangalam School, Greater Noida
  10. Samsara-The World Academy, Greater Noida
  11. Bihari Lal Inter College, Dankaur
  12. Saraswati Vidyapeeth College, Dankaur
  13. SD Kanya College, Bilaspur, dankaur,
  14. Bloom international school, Techzone 7, Roza Jalalpur
  15. Vedik Kanya Inter College, Dadri
  16. Mihir Bhoj Inter Vollege, Dadri
  17. Rana sangram Singh Inter College, Bisahda
  18. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Inter College, Khedi Bhanota
  19. Public Inter College, Rabupura
  20. Janta Inter College, Jewar
  21. Public Inter College, Jahangirpur,
  22. Digamber Dayal Saraswati Vidhyalay, Dankaur
  23. Public Health Center (PHC), Bisrakh
  24. Community Heath CEntre (CHC), Badalpur
  25. PHC, Jewar
  26. Government Institute of Medical Sciences​ (GIMS), Kasna
  27. Child PGI, Sector 30, Noida

In view of rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, announced inclusion of 15 to 18 year olds in the national Covid immunisation programme. Also Read - Masks And Vaccination More Effective, Not Night Curfews: WHO Chief Scientist

PM Modi also announced administration of precautionary third dose for elders in vulnerable categories, and the drive will commence from January 10, 2022. Also Read - Enhance Testing, Increase Vaccination Coverage: Centre Writes to 8 States Amid Rising COVID Cases