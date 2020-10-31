New Delhi: A 28-year-old man strangulated her 4-year-old daughter to death after he failed her to stop from crying, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Friday. Vasudev Gupta, an autorickshaw driver in Ghaziabad, was arrested on Thursday when he was seen roaming around with the dead body of his daughter in search of his wife. Also Read - Car Fraud: Noida Man Steals His Own Car with Duplicate Keys After Selling it Online, Arrested

According to reports, Gupta was upset after his wife left him 20 days ago with their three-year-old son. She used work at a spa in Noida. He was triggered by his anger when his daughter kept crying for a long time inconsolably and strangled her with his bare hands. Also Read - 17-Year-Old Boy Kills His Father, Watches 'Crime Patrol' 100 Times to Learn How to Destroy Evidence

Gupta then wrapped her body and roamed around Ghaziabad and Noida in search of his wife. As he did not have her address He was arrested when his younger brother reported the incident to the cops. Also Read - Private Schools in Noida Struggle to Get Students Back in Classrooms | Here’s Why

An FIR was lodged against Gupta subsequently under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and a local court has sent him to judicial custody.

The daughter’s body has been sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, the police are still on a lookout for the baby’s mother.