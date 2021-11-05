New Delhi: Residents of Noida woke up to a similar hazy morning as Delhiites on Friday. As per the Ministry Earth Sciences’ SAFAR-India application, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida slipped to the ‘severe’ category. The concentration of Pollution Meter (PM) 10 in Noida stood at AQI of 448.Also Read - 6 Injured, Couple Critical as Half A Dozen Vehicles Pile-up on Eastern Peripheral Highway Due to Thick Smog

Meanwhile, the concentration of PM 10 stood at 430 in Mathura Road this morning. Also Read - Gasping For Breath: After Diwali Celebrations, Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, AQI Reaches 386

As a thick layer of smog shrouded Delhi and its neighbouring areas including Noida, visibility was low in the morning due to the air pollution. Several people in Noida complained of itchy throat and watery eyes, just like those in Delhi.

Thick smog shrouds Noida, visibility reduced pic.twitter.com/AhZFG7ylCT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 5, 2021

The overall air quality in Delhi is in the ‘severe’ category on Friday after bursting for firecrackers on Diwali and the presence of bio-mass pollutants in the national capital, said RK Jenamani, deputy general manager (DGM), India Meteorological Department.

The IMD DGM informed that the AQI level in Delhi is more than 550-530 which goes to severe condition.

Thick smog covers #Delhi sky, visibility reduced; overall air quality in 'very poor' category pic.twitter.com/myx0Jhmqlt — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

“Overall air quality in ‘severe’ category today after bursting for firecrackers on Diwali and presence of bio-mass pollutants in Delhi. The air quality and fog condition to improve once wind speed picks up. No wind and high moisture are causing fog conditions,” said Jenamani.

He added that wind speed in Delhi is expected to pick up by tomorrow.

Jenamani further said that according to IMD’s prediction, there will be no rainfall in the next 10 days.

(With inputs from ANI)