New Delhi: Good news for Noida residents, the Noida Authority has started an oxygen refilling bank to facilitate the service at Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) for COVID-19 positive residents in home isolation. The Authority has begun the service on Wednesday and is expected to hand over nearly 170 refilled oxygen cylinders to RWAs by Friday. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Cancels 16 Special Train Services From May 7 | Check Full List Here

Officials have earmarked the community centre at Sector 93B as the main collection and distribution hub. A team of five Noida Authority officials are working to streamline the service to as many sectors as possible at a time of such distress. Also Read - UK Variant Dominant in North India, Double Mutant in Maharashtra, Gujarat; COVID Spreads Tentacles in Southern States | Highlights

Oxygen cylinders will be given to the authorities between 8 AM and 11 AM who will fill them at the community centre and return it the next day between 3 PM and 6 PM. Residents will also be given specific time slots to drop or collect the cylinders to avoid a rush at the refilling centre. Also Read - ‘Auto Ambulances’ Fitted with Oxygen Support Launched for Delhiites. Check Contact Number and Other Details Here

The service has been enabled to reduce the scope of black-marketing in the city amid huge demand for medical oxygen.

Noida Authority is also planning to set up a 50-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital with oxygen support for patients to reduce the burden on hospitals in the city. The facility is likely to go functional by May 8.