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Noida Authority takes big decision after PM Modis energy-saving appeal, cuts fuel consumption of official vehicles by 20%

Noida Authority takes big decision after PM Modi’s energy-saving appeal, cuts fuel consumption of official vehicles by 20%

The Noida Authority has decided to cut daily fuel consumption of all light and heavy vehicles and machinery under its operation by 20 percent amid the ongoing energy crisis and PM Modi’s call for austerity in national interest.

Noida Authority takes big decision after PM Modi’s energy-saving appeal, cuts fuel consumption of official vehiclexs by 20% | Images: X

Noida: In a major decision, the Noida Authority has announced a reduction in the daily fuel consumption of all vehicles and machinery operated by it by 20 percent amid the ongoing energy crisis and PM Modi’s appeal for austerity in the national interest. The Chief Executive Officer of the Noida Authority took the decision after PM Modi and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s appeal for fuel conservation amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

“In the national interest, the Chief Executive Officer, Noida has decided to reduce the daily fuel consumption of all light/heavy vehicles and machines operated under the Authority by 20% in view of austerity in compliance with the call for national interest made by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Government of India and Hon’ble Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh,” the official statement said.

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