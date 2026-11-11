Noida bans BS-3 and BS-4 vehicles as GRAP-III restrictions tighten; violators face Rs 20,000 fine

New Delhi: The traffic police have banned the entry of approximately 1.5 lakh BS-III and BS-IV category vehicles into Noida, with pollution levels rising and GRAP-III restrictions coming into force. It is important to note that Noida has around one lakh registered BS-IV vehicles and 51,000 BS-III vehicles. To ensure compliance with the restrictions, the traffic police have deployed five teams round the clock at Jewar Toll Plaza, Zero Point and other border areas.
A fine of Rs 20000 will be imposed on those caught driving a restricted vehicle. The DCP (Traffic) has appealed to motorists to comply with the rules. According to the Transport Department, approximately one lakh BS-IV and more than 51,000 BS-III vehicles are registered in the district.
DCP (Traffic) Syed Ali Abbas said that the movement of BS-III and BS-IV category vehicles within the district has been prohibited. Five teams have been deployed at various locations to enforce the restrictions.
He appealed to motorists to strictly comply with the GRAP-III restrictions, warning that violations would attract a fine of Rs 20,000. Motorists entering the district from neighbouring areas will be stopped at border checkpoints and informed about the restrictions.
The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD commissioner to constitute a high-powered committee in consultation with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to address the issue of repair, sealing or demolition of dangerous and dilapidated buildings during GRAP-related restrictions.
In an order passed on November 6, Justice Saurabh Banerjee observed that since demolition activities are prohibited during the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-related anti-pollution restrictions, the civic authorities cannot take steps for the removal of such dangerous structures till February 10, and directed that the committee be constituted as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a week.
Justice Banerjee took suo motu cognisance of the imminent threat to the lives of occupants and owners of such buildings as well as to the passers-by and occupants of adjoining properties, and remarked that the court “cannot just remain a mute spectator” in the face of tragedies like the Satya Niketan building collapse.
“No doubt, the directions issued under GRAP cannot be disregarded; however, at the same time it cannot be ignored that the ongoing rampant unauthorised constructions within the jurisdiction of this Court have very serious repercussions and are endangering/ exposing human lives to an imminent but avoidable risk/ danger,” the court said
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.