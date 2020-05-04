New Delhi: As part of the preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, authorities in Noida have prohibited the spitting of tobacco in public places. As per the new directive, a fine of Rs 500 will be charged from the first-time offenders and Rs 1000 from second-time offenders. Also Read - With Noida-Delhi Border Sealed, Only Special Passes to Get Entry After COVID-19 Thermal Testing

"Spitting of tobacco products at public places is prohibited in Noida. A fine of Rs 500 will be charged from first time offenders and Rs 1000 from second time offenders," Chief Executive Officer, Noida said in the new order.

The development comes after the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on May 3 extended the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144 by another two weeks in view of the lockdown that is slated to continue till May 17. The move was taken after the area was identified as ‘red zone’ and hotspots have been identified.

Issuing a notification, the police said that gatherings like political, social or religious congregations, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period.

In the meantime, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) bars assembly of four or more people.

“The central government has extended the lockdown till May 17 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Gautam Buddh Nagar has been identified as ‘red zone’ and hotspots have been identified here. During this duration, all guidelines of the lockdown are to be followed,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

As per the order, political, religious or social, cultural gatherings will not be allowed, and protest rallies will remain banned. “All places of worship will remain closed. People will not be allowed to gather outdoors on streets or in lanes and a two-yard distance should be maintained by those out,” Dwivedi said in a statement.

The authorities in Noida said that no organization/manager will be allowed to call a meeting of five or more than five people. “Not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding events, and not more than 20 at funerals during the lockdown period and social distancing has to be followed even during these events,” the officer said.