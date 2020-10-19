New Delhi: A semi-decomposed body of a 10-year-old boy was retrieved from behind a construction site near Sarfabad village in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: CBI Raids BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari's Premises in Bank Fraud Case Worth Rs 754 Crore

The child, who had gone missing on October 11, lived with his daily-wage earning father and a mother, who is a domestic help, at their home in Sarfabad village under Sector 49 police station.

A 'missing' complaint was made the next day and an FIR lodged in the case at the local police station, a police official said.

While conducting a search operation on Sunday, a Sarfabad local informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a nearby construction site. When checked, a child’s body was recovered in a partially decomposed condition that led to the stench.

It was later identified as the boy who had gone missing.

The body was sent for a post-mortem and its report is awaited which would confirm the cause of the death, the police said.

Further proceedings in the case are underway to track the culprit, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)