New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a class 11 student jumped to his death from his 15th-floor apartment in a high-rise building in Sector 78 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The boy was reportedly depressed about his skin colour.

Police said that the 17-year-old boy was depressed regarding his physical features and skin complexion. He had mentioned his looks in the past to his parents.

"The local Sector 49 police station was informed around 5 a.m. about the incident which took place in a high-rise building in Sector 78. The body has been sent for post-mortem," said a senior police officer.

“His parents informed the police that their son had been battling depression due to his physical features and skin complexion. He had talked to them about his complexity because of his looks in the past also,” Sector 49 Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar told PTI.

The parents of the boy were living separately. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further inquiry is on.

In case you are or you know someone suffering from depression or any other mental ailments, seek help. You can contact iCall at 9152987821. Suicide is not the answer.