New Delhi: A video went viral on social media platforms showing a portion of the roof of Noida's popular mall DLF Mall of India crumbling down, raising a cloud of dust. Netizens, however, are still wondering if it is an accident or a renovation activity.

According to local reports, the DLF Mall authorities have said that a renovation work is underway in the cinema hall as a part of changes made to ensure social distancing.

Locals around the area have been raising an alarm to the Noida police regarding the roof collapse. However, the mall authorities said it was more than a month old video that has been doing rounds on social media.

Breaking DLF Mall of India, Noida will remain shut for indefinite period, cinema roof collapse.

Structures stability of many buildings in Noida are doubtful. I had pointed it; earlier. ⁦@CeoNoida⁩ ⁦@dmgbnagar⁩ I’m warning again we are seating on potential bomb pic.twitter.com/sK9ltwIKbf — ഡേവിന്ദർ ആനന്ദ് D K ANAND 🐅 (@DAVINDERANAND3) July 8, 2020

The Noida police, as well as the local authorities, are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.