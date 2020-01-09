Noida: A fire on Thursday broke out at an ESI hospital in sector 24 in Noida. No injuries or loss of life has been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not known.

“We received a call at 9.40 a.m. about the fire at the ESIC Hospital,” a Noida fire official told IANS. A gathering of large crowd was seen outside the hospital.

#UPDATE Fire broke out in ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24, six fire tenders at the spot, people including patients evacuated https://t.co/COoFHkoJLf pic.twitter.com/aVdt4gCZ1n — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2020

The fire occurred in a battery in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building, the official said. “Initially, it looked like a short circuit.”

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials added.

Earlier in the day, one person died in a fire that broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area located in the national capital. Over 30 fire tenders had to be rushed.