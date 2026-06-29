Noida fire: Massive blaze breaks out at High-rise building in Aranya Society at sector 119

Fire breaks out at a residential tower in Aranya Society located in Noida Sector 119 after suspected AC blast.

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Noida fire: Massive blaze breaks out at High-rise building in Aranya Society at sector 119

Noida Fire: A massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in the Aranya Society located in Sector 119 on Monday. According to initial reports, the blaze erupted after a major explosion in an air conditioning unit. A police team, along with fire services, has been rushed to the spot. Fire tenders are currently trying to douse the intense flames.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a a flat at Aranya Society, Sector-119, within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 Police Station. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway. There have been no casualties as of now. pic.twitter.com/pDukGRov5V — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026

According to news agency ANI, as many as six fire tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway.

The fire broke out at a flat on the 22nd floor. In the video shared by ANI, fire fighters can be seen trying to douse the fire by spraying water at the flat from another flat’s balcony.

There have been no casualties as of now.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police and rescue teams are also present at the site.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.