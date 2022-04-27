Noida Bar Murder: Brijesh Rai, a 30-year-old executive at a private firm, was allegedly beaten to death in a brawl at Lost Lemons resto-bar at Noida’s Gardens Galleria mall on Monday (April 25) nightBrijesh Rai was allegedly thrashed to death by the employees of the bar following a dispute over the payment on a bill amounting to Rs 7,400.Also Read - Noida Police Suspends Lost Lemon Bar's License, All Bouncers To Have Background Verification

Brijesh Rai was out with his office colleagues to party when the men got into a fight with the restaurant staff over the food bill. The fight turned violent after the security guards, bouncers and other staffers allegedly attacked the men. Also Read - 30-Year-Old Killed in Bar Brawl at Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida, Several Detained

Rai lived in Sector 76 of Noida with his wife Pooja, a school teacher, and two children aged five and three. A day after Brijesh Rai’s death, his wife spoke to the media saying his friends could have helped save his life.

‘May God never give such friends to anyone’- Brijesh Rai’s wife

“When Brijesh did not return home in the night, I kept on calling here and there in trouble. I came to know about the murder after talking to colleagues and friends in his company. then I went to the hospital,” she says in an interview.

Pooja said, “His friends can’t be trusted either. “May God never give such friends to anyone”. “Before making friends, before trusting anyone, remember Brijesh’s story,” she added.

She stated that Brijesh’s friends could have saved him. “I want to know what was my husband’s mistake that he was murdered,” she said.

Brijesh Rai’s wife blames his friends for getting into the fight and getting him killed:

Another video surfaced on social media that shows Brijesh Rai’s wife Pooja reprimanding her husband’s colleagues and asking them to leave the hospital where the body was taken.

In the video, she also questioned the colleagues what was the need for them to get into a fight over a bill and what kind of “friends” they were to have landed Rai in trouble.

“Frankly, I was always against friends like you all. Friends who got sloshed and lost consciousness. Today, the same friends have got him killed and now you show like you are family. Families are not like this, neither are friends like this,” she told the colleagues.

Head injury, ruptured spleen, shows Brijesh Rai’s autopsy:

According to reports, Rai was seriously injured in the head during the fight and was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The post-mortem report showed Rai’s cause of death as head injury, spleen rupture and liquid in stomach, a police officer said.

7 arrested so far in Noida bar murder case:

Seven people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with Brijesh Rai’s death. A total of nine people have been found involved in the violence, of whom one is unidentified. Efforts are on to arrest the remaining two accused, police said.

According to the police, of the nine accused most are employees of Lost Lemons, while two are private security officials of the Gardens Galleria Mall.

The restro-bar has already been sealed in order to prevent any tampering with the evidence, a police officer said, adding the police is thoroughly analysing CCTV footage gathered from the spot.

(With PTI inputs)