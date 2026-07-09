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Noida, Ghaziabad Rains Live Updates: Heavy downpour lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert, train services hit

Following the closure order, several schools advised students to remain indoors, stay safe, and make productive use of the day by completing their pending assignments.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: July 9, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Noida, Ghaziabad Rains Live Updates: Heavy downpour lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert, train services hit
Noida Weather Updates

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR has been witnessing continuous rainfall since Wednesday evening, triggering severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life, and slowing down traffic for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “Orange Alert” for the capital, signaling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day.

The authorities in Ghaziabad have ordered closure of schools up to Class 12 owing to the heavy rainfall. The District Magistrate (DM) issued the order keeping students’ safety in mind. Following the closure order, several schools advised students to remain indoors, stay safe, and make productive use of the day by completing their pending assignments.

Read more: Cold Wave Grips Noida: School Timing Changed, IMD Says Dense Fog to Continue For More Days

Meanwhile, schools up to Class 8 have also been closed in Mathura and Hathras due to the rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad and Noida. According to the weather department, 71 districts recorded significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of the state.

Noida, Ghaziabad Rains Live Updates:

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 9, 2026 11:39 AM IST

    IMD Weather Update: Officials said teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), police and other agencies were deployed to drain out water and regulate traffic.

  • Jul 9, 2026 11:25 AM IST

    IMD Weather Update: Traffic crawled on several major roads, including the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road, with several vehicles reportedly breaking down in waterlogged stretches.

  • Jul 9, 2026 11:23 AM IST

    IMD Weather Update: Gurugram struggled with waterlogging and traffic chaos as it received 115 mm of rain in the 33 hours, with commuters stranded on roads for hours.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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