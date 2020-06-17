New Delhi: With the death of a 29-year-old man whose COVID-19 report came after a day he passed away, the total death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar went to 13. A resident of Noida’s Sector 57, the deceased was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida. “He passed away on Monday morning due to cardiopulmonary arrest. His death audit was conducted and his COVID-19 report has come positive,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Also Read - SC Asks CBSE to Decide Within Week on Board Exam Schedule

The deceased is so far the youngest person who succumbed to COVID-19, according to official records. Previous victims were between the age group of 40-90 years, the records stated.

The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases to 1,038, they said.

Fifteen patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, even as the number of active patients stood at 500.

“On Tuesday, 27 people were found positive for COVID-19 and the total positive cases till date stand at 1,038. A total of 525 patients have recovered so far. There are 500 active cases now,” Dohare said. He said 13,682 samples have been collected so far for COVID-19 testing in the district.

The recovery rate of patients stood at 50.57 per cent, according to official statistics.

Among the 76 new patients on Tuesday, 16 were tested by private laboratories and 11 by government facilities, according to a statement.

Also, 18 of the new patients are ILI (which means they have influenza-like illness), two are SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), while seven are contacts of people who have previously tested positive for COVID-19, it said.