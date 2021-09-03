Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday said that the ‘Take Home’ service of restaurants and dhabas across Noida and Greater Noida will remain banned during night curfew period from 10 pm to 6 am. “CrPC Section 144 is imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar. UP’s Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar has directed all districts in the state to ensure compliance of the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am every day,” the police said in a statement.Also Read - Kerala Covid Update: Govt Issues Strict Order Against Quarantine Norms Violators | Details Here

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed all police officers and station in-charges in the district to ensure strict compliance of these instructions, according to the statement. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railways Allows Students Appearing For MPSC Exams To Travel In Trains

The decision came in the wake of a restaurant owner in Greater Noida being shot dead late Tuesday night. The police also informed that all activities except emergency and necessary services like health care will be completely banned during the night curfew. Also Read - SpiceJet Employees Protest At Delhi Airport Over Salary Issues; Airline Says Issue Resolved

“All usual activities except emergency and necessary services like health care will be completely banned during the night curfew. There will also be a ban on ‘Take Home’ services of hotels and dhabas etc. after 10 pm till 6 am,” the police added.

Industrial units, however, will continue to function as before, it added.

The 38-year-old Suneel Agarwal, who owned a restaurant in Greater Noida, was shot dead allegedly by three drunk men late Tuesday night outside his workplace, police officials said.

The trio, who had gotten into argument with Agarwal, was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday after an encounter with the local police in which one of the accused got bullet injuries, the officials said.