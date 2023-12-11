Noida-Greater Noida Expressway: Noida Police Reduces Speed Limit; Check New Limits And Fine Here

A fine of Rs 2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and repeat offence may even lead to cancellation of registration of their vehicles.

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

Noida: Drivers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, be aware! Due to the decreased visibility caused by winter fog, the authorities have implemented a reduced speed limit for the next two months. Starting December 15th, 2023, light vehicles will be limited to 75 km per hour, while heavy vehicles will have a maximum speed of 50 km per hour.

This crucial decision aims to minimize the risk of road accidents caused by reduced visibility during the winter months. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a statement on Monday, explicitly stating the purpose of the speed limit reduction and urging drivers to comply with the new regulations.

The speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway has already been reduced to 75 km per hour and 60 km per hour for light and heavy vehicles, respectively,,, from December 15 to February 15. Officials said the upper speed limit on the two crucial expressways is otherwise 100 km per hour for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles.

“In order to prevent and reduce road accidents due to reduced visibility on the roads during the winter season, the speed limit of vehicles plying on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been decreased from December 15, 2023, to February 15, 2024. The upper speed limit will be 50 kmph for heavy vehicles and 75 km per hour for light vehicles,” the police said.

In case of traffic inconvenience, people can contact traffic helpline number 9971009001, it added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said violations of road safety rules will be met with legal proceedings in the form of a challan.

“A fine of Rs 2,000 will be slapped against those found flouting speed limit norms in the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate area. Also, the driving license of those getting more than three challans could be suspended and a repeat offence may even lead to the cancellation of the registration of their vehicles,” Yadav told PTI.

According to officials, around one thousand road accidents have been reported so far this year, in which nearly 400 lives have been lost across Noida and Greater Noida. Over 14 lakh challans have been issued against offenders this year, more than double that of 2022, they said

