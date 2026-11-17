Noida-Greater Noida Expressway traffic update: New 610m four-lane flyover to come up soon

To improve connectivity between Sector 148 and Sector 150, a 610-meter-long flyover is being constructed at a cost of ₹84 crore (approximately $1.84 billion).

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/noida-greater-noida-expressway-traffic-update-new-610m-four-lane-flyover-to-come-up-soon-8545624/ Copy

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway traffic update: New 610m four-lane flyover to come up soon (AI pic)

There’s some relief for those who commute daily between Noida and Greater Noida. To ease traffic congestion on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, a new flyover is being constructed in Sector 150. The project is estimated to cost approximately ₹84 crore. The flyover’s construction is expected to benefit thousands of people traveling between Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi. Travel is expected to be easier, especially during office hours.

This new flyover will pass over the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Its purpose is to improve direct connectivity between Sector 148 and Sector 150. Currently, residents of this area have to use the existing underpass to cross the expressway. During peak traffic, this area often experiences traffic jams. The construction of the new flyover is expected to provide relief to residents and improve connectivity to surrounding sectors.

Sector 150 is one of Noida’s fastest-growing residential areas. Several large housing societies and real estate projects are located here. Consequently, the number of residents and vehicles passing through the area is constantly increasing. Due to the increased traffic congestion, crossing the expressway is sometimes difficult. This flyover will greatly benefit residents of Sector 150 and surrounding areas.

What is the total length of this flyover?

The total length of this flyover is approximately 610 meters. It will be built with approximately four lanes to allow for a greater number of vehicles to pass through at a time. Its distinctive feature will be its arch design. Approximately 65 meters of the main portion of the project will be constructed without any pillars. This will ensure smooth movement of vehicles passing under the expressway. The remaining portion will be constructed with roads and ramps, connecting the flyover to existing roads.

Currently, residents of Sector 150 and surrounding areas face the most inconvenience during the morning and evening rush hours. Long queues of vehicles form at the underpass during commutes to and from work. Often, it takes a long time to get through. The flyover will provide motorists with an additional route to cross the expressway. This will reduce the pressure on the existing underpass and is expected to improve traffic flow.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this project has been prepared. However, technical scrutiny of the design is necessary before construction can begin. The design has been sent to IIT Roorkee. After receiving approval from the institute, the further process will begin. Following this, a tender will be issued for the project and a construction agency will be selected. This means that the flyover plan is currently awaiting final approval and the completion of the construction process.

What is the timeline of the flyover?

According to officials’ plans, the flyover is targeted to be completed in about a year and a half after the tender process is completed and construction begins. Approximately ₹84 crore will be spent on its construction. However, the start date will depend on the progress of construction. Once completed, the project will provide a direct and convenient route for commuters from Sector 150 to Sector 148. This is also expected to help manage traffic on the surrounding roads.

The benefits of this flyover won’t be limited to residents of Sector 150 alone. Commuters traveling to and from other sectors of Noida and Greater Noida, as well as Delhi and Ghaziabad, are also expected to enjoy improved connectivity. Furthermore, the travel of residents of approximately 20 villages located along the Yamuna Khadar and southern portion of the expressway is also expected to become easier. Improved road connectivity could facilitate commuting throughout the area and help manage the increasing traffic pressure in the future.